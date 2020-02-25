Hazelnut-Crusted Halibut with Beet and Spinach Salad

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky

The MIND diet recommends eating an ounce of nuts at least five days a week. One way to get your fill is to put away the panko and coat fish (or chicken) with finely chopped nuts. We used hazelnuts here, but almonds would work equally well.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup (about 2 oz.) whole-wheat pastry flour
  • 3 large egg whites, beaten well
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped blanched hazelnuts
  • 4 (4-oz.) skinless halibut fillets
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 3 tablespoons avocado oil or olive oil, divided
  • 3 medium-size navel oranges
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 (8.8-oz.) pkg. precooked ready-to-eat beets, cut into wedges (1¾ cups wedges)
  • 5 ounces fresh baby spinach

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 551
  • Fat per serving 33g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 56mg
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 34g
  • Sugar per serving 16g
  • Sodium per serving 755mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 136mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place flour in a shallow dish. Put egg whites in a second shallow dish. Place hazelnuts in a third shallow dish. Sprinkle fillets with ¾ teaspoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper. Working with 1 fillet at a time, dredge in flour, and shake off excess. Dip in egg whites, and then coat in hazelnuts, pressing to adhere.

Step 2

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add fillets, and cook until nuts are lightly toasted and fillets flake easily with a fork, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3

Using a paring knife, cut peel and pith away from orange flesh. Section oranges, holding fruit over a bowl to collect juices. Reserve segments (you’ll have about 1½ cups). Add vinegar and remaining 1 tablespoon oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper to bowl; whisk to combine. Add beets and spinach to bowl; toss lightly to coat. Divide salad and fillets evenly among 4 plates; top with orange segments, and drizzle with any remaining vinaigrette from bowl.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2020

