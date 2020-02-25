The MIND diet recommends eating an ounce of nuts at least five days a week. One way to get your fill is to put away the panko and coat fish (or chicken) with finely chopped nuts. We used hazelnuts here, but almonds would work equally well.
How to Make It
Place flour in a shallow dish. Put egg whites in a second shallow dish. Place hazelnuts in a third shallow dish. Sprinkle fillets with ¾ teaspoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper. Working with 1 fillet at a time, dredge in flour, and shake off excess. Dip in egg whites, and then coat in hazelnuts, pressing to adhere.
Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add fillets, and cook until nuts are lightly toasted and fillets flake easily with a fork, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
Using a paring knife, cut peel and pith away from orange flesh. Section oranges, holding fruit over a bowl to collect juices. Reserve segments (you’ll have about 1½ cups). Add vinegar and remaining 1 tablespoon oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper to bowl; whisk to combine. Add beets and spinach to bowl; toss lightly to coat. Divide salad and fillets evenly among 4 plates; top with orange segments, and drizzle with any remaining vinaigrette from bowl.
