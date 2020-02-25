How to Make It

Step 1 Place flour in a shallow dish. Put egg whites in a second shallow dish. Place hazelnuts in a third shallow dish. Sprinkle fillets with ¾ teaspoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper. Working with 1 fillet at a time, dredge in flour, and shake off excess. Dip in egg whites, and then coat in hazelnuts, pressing to adhere.

Step 2 Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add fillets, and cook until nuts are lightly toasted and fillets flake easily with a fork, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.