Harissa Shakshuka With Spinach & Chickpeas

Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Karen Rankin

Bring big flavor to the table with this Israeli-inspired dish. Cooking the eggs sunny-side up in a rich tomato sauce imbues them with umami, and a light crumble of feta adds a salty pop to every bite.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup sliced yellow onion
  • 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 1 cup chopped yellow bell pepper
  • 2 cups lower-sodium marinara sauce
  • 2 tablespoons mild or hot harissa
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (6-oz.) pkg. fresh baby spinach (about 9 cups
  • 6 large eggs
  • 2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about ½ cup)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from one lemon)
  • Fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 276
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 194mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 25g
  • Sugar per serving 8g
  • Sodium per serving 590mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 164mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion and bell peppers, and cook, stirring often, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in marinara, harissa, oregano, salt, chickpeas, and spinach. Cook, stirring occasionally, until spinach wilts, about 3 minutes.

Step 2

Make 6 shallow wells in mixture; crack 1 egg into each well. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until whites are cooked but yolks are still runny, about 5 minutes.

Step 3

Remove from heat; sprinkle mixture with feta and lemon juice, and garnish with parsley.

Also appeared in: Health, December, 2019

