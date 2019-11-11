Bring big flavor to the table with this Israeli-inspired dish. Cooking the eggs sunny-side up in a rich tomato sauce imbues them with umami, and a light crumble of feta adds a salty pop to every bite.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion and bell peppers, and cook, stirring often, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in marinara, harissa, oregano, salt, chickpeas, and spinach. Cook, stirring occasionally, until spinach wilts, about 3 minutes.
Make 6 shallow wells in mixture; crack 1 egg into each well. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until whites are cooked but yolks are still runny, about 5 minutes.
Remove from heat; sprinkle mixture with feta and lemon juice, and garnish with parsley.
Also appeared in: Health, December, 2019