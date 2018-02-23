Ham, Pepper, and Pineapple Broiler Packet

Mittera/Designed for One
To thaw frozen pineapple quickly, place pineapple in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave on high for 30–45 seconds.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler.
Place the ham, peppers, and pineapple on a baking sheet covered in foil. Drizzle with oil and toss until well coated.
Arrange in a single layer and broil 3 minutes. Stir and broil another 3 minutes or until beginning to brown on edges.
Add the remaining ingredients, except the garlic salt, to the ham mixture on the foil. Stir until well blended; fold the foil over and seal edges. Broil 1 minute to heat rice. Open packet and sprinkle with garlic salt.
This recipe excerpted from Designed for One ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.