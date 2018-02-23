Ham, Pepper, and Pineapple Broiler Packet

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
By Health.com

To thaw frozen pineapple quickly, place pineapple in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave on high for 30–45 seconds.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce extra-lean diced ham
  • 3/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 3/4 cup frozen pineapple cubes, thawed
  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 1/2 cup pre-cooked whole-grain rice, such as Ready Rice
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons chopped green onion
  • 1/16 teaspoon garlic salt (pinch)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 330
  • Total fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Sodium per serving 430mg
  • Potassium per serving 384mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Sugars per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 10g

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Place the ham, peppers, and pineapple on a baking sheet covered in foil. Drizzle with oil and toss until well coated.

Step 3

Arrange in a single layer and broil 3 minutes. Stir and broil another 3 minutes or until beginning to brown on edges.

Step 4

Add the remaining ingredients, except the garlic salt, to the ham mixture on the foil. Stir until well blended; fold the foil over and seal edges. Broil 1 minute to heat rice. Open packet and sprinkle with garlic salt.

This recipe excerpted from Designed for One ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.

