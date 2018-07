Step 1

To make the buttermilk-herb dressing, whisk together 6 Tbsp. buttermilk, 1/4 cup olive oil mayonnaise, 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, 1 1/2 Tbsp. snipped fresh chives, 1 Tbsp. fresh flat-leaf parsley, 1/2 tsp. honey, and 1/4 tsp. each kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 3/4 cup.