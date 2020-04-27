How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat a grill to very high (500°F). Sprinkle tofu slices evenly with chipotle chile powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1⁄4 tea- spoon cumin. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Toss together bell peppers, onion, corn, and 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl.

Step 2 Place bell peppers, onion, and corn on oiled grates; grill, covered, until grill marks appear, about 4 minutes per side. Remove from grill. Grill tofu, uncovered, until grill marks appear, about 3 minutes per side. Grill tortillas until pliable and slightly charred, about 15 seconds per side.

Step 3 Slice grilled bell peppers, and coarsely chop onion; place in a large bowl. Remove corn kernels from cob. Add corn kernels, lime juice, black pepper, remaining 3 tablespoons oil, remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and remain- ing 1⁄4 teaspoon cumin to bell pepper mixture; toss to combine. Cut each tofu rectangle in half diagonally to form 24 triangles total.