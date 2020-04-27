Grilled Tofu Tacos

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Anna Theoktisto

Tofu brings the protein to this recipe, and the vegetables are grilled just until al dente, so they retain a nice firm texture and bite. The toppings here—with spicy, herbal, and acidic notes—make the dish really sing.

Ingredients

  • 14 ounces extra-firm tofu, drained and cut crosswise into 12 rectangles (about 1⁄2 in. thick)
  • 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chile powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 5 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 medium-size red or yellow bell peppers (5 oz. each), halved
  • 1 large red onion (12 oz.), cut crosswise into 1⁄2-in.-thick rounds
  • 2 ears yellow corn (about 9 oz. each)
  • 12 (6-in.) yellow corn tortillas
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • Toppings: hot sauce, cilantro sprigs, lime wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 390
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 46g
  • Sugar per serving 9g
  • Sodium per serving 534mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 135mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a grill to very high (500°F). Sprinkle tofu slices evenly with chipotle chile powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1⁄4 tea- spoon cumin. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Toss together bell peppers, onion, corn, and 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl.

Step 2

Place bell peppers, onion, and corn on oiled grates; grill, covered, until grill marks appear, about 4 minutes per side. Remove from grill. Grill tofu, uncovered, until grill marks appear, about 3 minutes per side. Grill tortillas until pliable and slightly charred, about 15 seconds per side.

Step 3

Slice grilled bell peppers, and coarsely chop onion; place in a large bowl. Remove corn kernels from cob. Add corn kernels, lime juice, black pepper, remaining 3 tablespoons oil, remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and remain- ing 1⁄4 teaspoon cumin to bell pepper mixture; toss to combine. Cut each tofu rectangle in half diagonally to form 24 triangles total.

Step 4

Divide grilled vegetable mixture among tortillas. Top each tortilla with 2 grilled tofu triangles and about 1⁄2 tablespoon sour cream. Top with hot sauce and cilantro, and serve with lime wedges.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2020

