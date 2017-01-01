Grilled Tofu With Spicy Peanut Sauce

Step 1

Preheat grill to high (450°F to 550°F). Cut each tofu block in half lengthwise to make 4 (about 1-inch-thick) slabs. Wrap each slab in several layers of paper towels or kitchen towels. Let stand 10 minutes to drain excess liquid. Remove towels. Lightly brush tofu with grapeseed oil. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the brown sugar evenly over tofu. Sprinkle with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt.