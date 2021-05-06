Grilled Sweet Pepper Tartines

Whether you make your own sourdough or buy an artisan one, good-quality bread is key here. A crusty loaf will hold up better on the grill for a crispy, crunchy, and tangy bite. And with antioxidant vitamins like C (more than an orange!) and A, the peppers give you an immune boost, too.

By Melissa Gray
Health June 2021

15 mins
20 mins
6
  • Preheat grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Trim ends off bell peppers; remove and discard stems, membranes, and seeds. Cut each bell pepper into 4 pieces. Toss together bell pepper, onion, kosher salt, black pepper, and 2 tablespoons oil in a large bowl. Place vegetables on unoiled grates; grill, covered, until charred and tender, about 5 minutes per side. Remove from grill and set aside until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, brush both sides of each slice of bread with 2 tablespoons oil. Place bread on unoiled grates; grill, covered, turning once, until toasted, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter. On a cutting board, slice peppers into strips.

  • Stir together goat cheese, lemon zest, and lemon juice in a small bowl; spread evenly over 1 side of each bread slice. Top each one with bell pepper slices, red onion wedges, and arugula; drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Sprinkle with sea salt, and, if desired, cracked black pepper.

291 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 544mg; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 8g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 5g.
