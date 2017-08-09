- Calories per serving 422
- Fat per serving 27g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 59mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrates per serving 21g
- Sodium per serving 638mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 85mg
Grilled Steak and Vegetable Salad
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
For the toasted farro: Cook farro per package directions (you will need 1/2 cup cooked). Let cool. Heat 2 tsp. grapeseed oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Spread farro in an even layer. Cook, stirring once, until toasted, 5 minutes.
Step 2
For the red wine vinaigrette: Whisk 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar, 1 tsp each fresh lemon juice and Dijon mustard, and 1/4 tsp. each kosher salt and black pepper. Whisk in 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil in a steady stream. Cover: keep at room temperature.
Step 3
Toss together romaine, cucumber, and peppers in a bowl. Top with steak, zucchini, and eggplant. Drizzle with vinaigrette; sprinkle with farro.