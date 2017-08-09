Grilled Steak and Vegetable Salad

Yield
1
Julia Levy
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 cups coarsely chopped romaine
  • 1/3 cup chopped English cucumber
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced jarred roasted red bell peppers
  • 2 1/2 ounces grilled flank steak
  • 1/2 cup grilled zucchini
  • 4 grilled Japanese eggplant slices, chopped
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinaigrette (red wine vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, extra-virgin olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper)
  • 2 tablespoons toasted farro (with grapeseed oil)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 422
  • Fat per serving 27g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 59mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 21g
  • Sodium per serving 638mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 85mg

How to Make It

Step 1

For the toasted farro: Cook farro per package directions (you will need 1/2 cup cooked). Let cool. Heat 2 tsp. grapeseed oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Spread farro in an even layer. Cook, stirring once, until toasted, 5 minutes.

Step 2

For the red wine vinaigrette: Whisk 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar, 1 tsp each fresh lemon juice and Dijon mustard, and 1/4 tsp. each kosher salt and black pepper. Whisk in 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil in a steady stream. Cover: keep at room temperature.

Step 3

Toss together romaine, cucumber, and peppers in a bowl. Top with steak, zucchini, and eggplant. Drizzle with vinaigrette; sprinkle with farro.

