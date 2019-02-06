Heat a grill pan over high. Sprinkle shrimp with pepper and ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Coat grill pan with cooking spray. Cook shrimp until opaque, about 2 minutes per side.

Step 2

Whisk together avocado oil, lime juice, honey, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl; set aside. Combine arugula, jicama, cilantro, beans, and avocado in a large bowl. Add half of the dressing, and toss very gently to coat. Serve topped with shrimp and pepitas. If desired, sprinkle with Tajín or smoked paprika. Serve with additional dressing and lime wedges.