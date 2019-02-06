Grilled Shrimp with Black Beans, Jicama,and Avocado

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
By Robin Bashinsky

Lime vinaigrette and roasted pepitas—pumpkin seeds—add south-of-the-border flavor to this substantial salad. In addition to being a fiber-rich prebiotic, jicama is also an excellent source of vitamin C.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound large peeled, deveined raw shrimp
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 5 tablespoons avocado oil or olive oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 3 limes)
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 3 ounces baby arugula (5 cups)
  • 3 cups matchstick-cut jicama
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1 15-oz. can no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, and cut into 12 wedges
  • 1/4 cup roasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
  • Tajín seasoning or smoked paprika (optional)
  • Lime wedges, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 540
  • Fat per serving 30g
  • Cholesterol per serving 183g
  • Fiber per serving 14g
  • Protein per serving 33g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 39g
  • Sugar per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 523mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 183mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a grill pan over high. Sprinkle shrimp with pepper and ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Coat grill pan with cooking spray. Cook shrimp until opaque, about 2 minutes per side.

Step 2

Whisk together avocado oil, lime juice, honey, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl; set aside. Combine arugula, jicama, cilantro, beans, and avocado in a large bowl. Add half of the dressing, and toss very gently to coat. Serve topped with shrimp and pepitas. If desired, sprinkle with Tajín or smoked paprika. Serve with additional dressing and lime wedges.

Also appeared in: Health, March, 2019

