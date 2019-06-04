How to Make It

Step 1 Place onion wedges in a small bowl. Whisk together vinegar, sugar, 1/2 cup water, and 1 tablespoon of the salt in a bowl until sugar and salt dissolve. Pour mixture over onion wedges; let stand 1 hour.

Step 2 Pulse salmon cubes in a food processor until coarsely chopped, 5 to 8 times. (Do not overpulse.) Stir together panko, mayonnaise, mustard, jalapeño, 1/4 cup of the cilantro, and 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and black pepper in a medium bowl. Add salmon to mixture; toss to combine. Form salmon mixture into 4 (1/2-inch-thick) patties. Transfer to a plate lined with parchment paper; cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes or up to overnight.

Step 3 Meanwhile, using tongs, cook poblano directly over flame of a gas stovetop burner on medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred on all sides, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let stand 15 minutes. Remove and discard peel, stem, seeds, and core from poblano. Transfer poblano flesh to a blender. Add sour cream, garlic, 1 tablespoon of the lime juice, 1 tablespoon water, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 cup cilantro, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper; blend until smooth, about 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Refrigerate until serving.

Step 4 Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to high (450°F to 500°F), and grease grates with canola oil. Place salmon patties on grates; grill until grill marks form and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of patties registers 145°F (for medium-well), 4 to 5 minutes per side. Remove from grill.