Grilled Salmon Burgers with Poblano Cream

Active Time
40 Mins
Total Time
Yield
4
By Robin Bashinsky

Switch up your burgers: These salmon cakes, served with pickled onions and peppery greens, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Wild salmon from Alaska, home to some of the world’s most sustainable fisheries, is in season now. Snap it up if you can. If you don’t have a gas burner to char the poblano pepper, you can use the broiler.

Ingredients

  • 1 small red onion, cut into 1/2-in.-thick wedges
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon plus 3/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided
  • 4 (6-oz.) skinless salmon fillets, cut into 1-in. cubes
  • 1/2 cup panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 medium jalapeño chile, seeded and minced (3 tsp.)
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 large poblano chile
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
  • Canola oil, for grill grates
  • 4 cups loosely packed baby arugula
  • 1 cup very thinly sliced radishes
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 462
  • Fat per serving 24g
  • Cholesterol per serving 117mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 41g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 18g
  • Sugar per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 879mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 90mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place onion wedges in a small bowl. Whisk together vinegar, sugar, 1/2 cup water, and 1 tablespoon of the salt in a bowl until sugar and salt dissolve. Pour mixture over onion wedges; let stand 1 hour.

Step 2

Pulse salmon cubes in a food processor until coarsely chopped, 5 to 8 times. (Do not overpulse.) Stir together panko, mayonnaise, mustard, jalapeño, 1/4 cup of the cilantro, and 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and black pepper in a medium bowl. Add salmon to mixture; toss to combine. Form salmon mixture into 4 (1/2-inch-thick) patties. Transfer to a plate lined with parchment paper; cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes or up to overnight.

Step 3

Meanwhile, using tongs, cook poblano directly over flame of a gas stovetop burner on medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred on all sides, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let stand 15 minutes. Remove and discard peel, stem, seeds, and core from poblano. Transfer poblano flesh to a blender. Add sour cream, garlic, 1 tablespoon of the lime juice, 1 tablespoon water, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 cup cilantro, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper; blend until smooth, about 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Refrigerate until serving.

Step 4

Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to high (450°F to 500°F), and grease grates with canola oil. Place salmon patties on grates; grill until grill marks form and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of patties registers 145°F (for medium-well), 4 to 5 minutes per side. Remove from grill.

Step 5

Toss together arugula, radishes, olive oil, and remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice in a bowl. Divide mixture evenly among 4 plates; top with marinated onion wedges (discard the liquid), patties, and poblano cream.

Also appeared in: Health, July, 2019

