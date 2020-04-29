Grilled Romaine Salad

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Anna Theoktisto

If only all salads were so substantial: Avocado and egg provide healthy fat and protein to keep you satiated. The poblano dressing is velvety without needing a drop of oil—it’s so good you might want to make extra, to drizzle on everything from tacos to scrambled eggs.

Ingredients

  • 6 (5-oz.) romaine lettuce hearts, halved lengthwise
  • 1 large poblano chile (5 oz.)
  • 2/3 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 2/3 cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh chives
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 6 hard-cooked eggs, halved lengthwise
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 3 avocados, sliced
  • 1/3 cup roasted, salted sunflower seed kernels

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 347
  • Fat per serving 26g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 190mg
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Sugar per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 623mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 132mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a grill to very high (500°F and up). Place romaine hearts and poblano on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until grill marks appear, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer romaine to a serving platter. Continue grilling poblano, covered, turning once, until very charred, about 4 minutes more.

Step 2

Remove and discard skin, seeds, and stem of poblano. Place poblano, yogurt, 1/3 cup parsley, 1⁄4 cup chives, and 1 teaspoon salt in a blender; process until smooth, about 1 minute.

Step 3

Top grilled romaine with eggs, tomatoes, avocados, sunflower seeds, remaining 1/3 cup parsley, and remaining 1⁄4 cup chives. Drizzle with poblano dressing. Sprinkle with remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2020

