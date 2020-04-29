If only all salads were so substantial: Avocado and egg provide healthy fat and protein to keep you satiated. The poblano dressing is velvety without needing a drop of oil—it’s so good you might want to make extra, to drizzle on everything from tacos to scrambled eggs.
How to Make It
Preheat a grill to very high (500°F and up). Place romaine hearts and poblano on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until grill marks appear, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer romaine to a serving platter. Continue grilling poblano, covered, turning once, until very charred, about 4 minutes more.
Remove and discard skin, seeds, and stem of poblano. Place poblano, yogurt, 1/3 cup parsley, 1⁄4 cup chives, and 1 teaspoon salt in a blender; process until smooth, about 1 minute.
Top grilled romaine with eggs, tomatoes, avocados, sunflower seeds, remaining 1/3 cup parsley, and remaining 1⁄4 cup chives. Drizzle with poblano dressing. Sprinkle with remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt.
Also appeared in: Health, June, 2020