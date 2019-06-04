How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Finely chop 1 of the garlic cloves. Combine the chopped garlic, tomatoes, vinegar, black pepper, and salt in a large bowl.

Step 2 Grease grill grates with canola oil. Place eggplant, zucchini, squash, onion, and bell pepper on oiled grates. Grill, uncovered, until zucchini and squash are just tender, 4 to 5 minutes, turning once. Transfer zucchini and squash to a cutting board. Cover grill; continue grilling eggplant, onion, and bell pepper until very tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to cutting board. Let stand until just cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes; chop vegetables into bite-size pieces.

Step 3 Brush bread slices on both sides with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Place on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until just toasted on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove from grill. Cut remaining garlic clove in half; rub toast slices on both sides with cut sides of garlic halves. Cut each toast slice in half.