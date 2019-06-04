Grilled Ratatouille

Greg DuPree
Active Time
40 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
6
By Robin Bashinsky

A fantastic vegetarian main or hearty side dish to virtually any grilled meat, this vibrant ratatouille is a delicious vehicle for your farmers’ market bounty. It would also be a hit over farro or whole-wheat pasta.

Ingredients

  • 2 medium garlic cloves, divided
  • 1 1/2 pints multicolored cherry tomatoes (about 1 lb.), halved
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Canola oil, for grill grates
  • 1 medium-size eggplant, sliced crosswise into 1/2-in.-thick rounds
  • 2 small zucchini, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-in.-thick slabs
  • 2 small yellow squash, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-in.-thick slabs
  • 1 medium-size red onion, sliced crosswise into 1/2-in.-thick rounds
  • 1 small red bell pepper, halved lengthwise, gently pressed to flatten
  • 3 (1/2-in. thick) sourdough bread slices
  • 1/4 cup , plus 1 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
  • 3 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shaved (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 cup torn fresh basil, plus more leaves for garnish
  • 1/3 cup chopped toasted skinless almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 355
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 36g
  • Sugar per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 602mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 209mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Finely chop 1 of the garlic cloves. Combine the chopped garlic, tomatoes, vinegar, black pepper, and salt in a large bowl.

Step 2

Grease grill grates with canola oil. Place eggplant, zucchini, squash, onion, and bell pepper on oiled grates. Grill, uncovered, until zucchini and squash are just tender, 4 to 5 minutes, turning once. Transfer zucchini and squash to a cutting board. Cover grill; continue grilling eggplant, onion, and bell pepper until very tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to cutting board. Let stand until just cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes; chop vegetables into bite-size pieces.

Step 3

Brush bread slices on both sides with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Place on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until just toasted on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove from grill. Cut remaining garlic clove in half; rub toast slices on both sides with cut sides of garlic halves. Cut each toast slice in half.

Step 4

Add chopped grilled vegetables to tomato mixture in bowl; add remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, and toss to coat. To serve, sprinkle with cheese, basil, and almonds. Garnish with basil leaves and serve with toasts.

Also appeared in: Health, July, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement