Grilled Radicchio Salad

This gorgeous purple veggie is high in vitamin K, which is crucial for bone health. Its bitter taste gets mellowed out after just a few minutes on the grill. For easy flipping, keep the core in the radicchio slices while cooking.

By Melissa Gray
Health June 2021

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree / Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Process basil, yogurt, 1 tablespoon water, garlic, sugar, onion powder, and ¼ teaspoon salt in a blender until completely smooth, 15 to 30 seconds.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Brush radicchio slices with oil, and season with pepper and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Place radicchio on unoiled grates; grill, covered, until charred and tender, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer to cutting board; remove cores and discard.

  • Arrange radicchio on a platter. Drizzle with basil-yogurt dressing. Sprinkle with chickpeas and walnuts, and garnish with additional basil leaves. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 291mg; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 7g; sugars 3g; saturated fat 2g.
