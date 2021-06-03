Grilled Pork and Kale Salad

Rating: Unrated

This dinner is a weeknight hero: It’s quick, the whole thing cooks on the grill, and there’s barely any chopping. Grilling kale—which is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and anticancer compounds— makes the leaves tender and deliciously smoky. Sweet cherries and tangy goat cheese balance everything out.

By Julia Levy
Health July/August 2021

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°F). Sprinkle pork evenly with 3/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. If desired, remove kale stems. Massage leaves with 2 tablespoons oil.

  • Place pork chops, kale, lemon halves (cut sides down), and bread on unoiled grates and grill uncovered, removing items when done. Grill kale and bread until toasted and charred, about 1 minute per side, and lemons until lightly charred and grill marks appear, about 3 minutes. Grill pork until lightly charred, grill marks appear, and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of meat registers 145°F, about 4 minutes per side; then let rest 5 minutes.

  • Squeeze juice from 2 charred lemon halves into a bowl; stir in shallot, vinegar, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 cup oil. Tear bread into bite-size pieces.

  • Cut pork into 1/2-inch slices. Arrange kale on a platter; top with pork, bread, cherries, goat cheese, and hazelnuts. Drizzle with shallot dressing. Squeeze remaining charred lemon halves over salad. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
514 calories; fat 35g; cholesterol 64mg; sodium 697mg; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 29g; sugars 9g; saturated fat 6g.
