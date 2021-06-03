Place pork chops, kale, lemon halves (cut sides down), and bread on unoiled grates and grill uncovered, removing items when done. Grill kale and bread until toasted and charred, about 1 minute per side, and lemons until lightly charred and grill marks appear, about 3 minutes. Grill pork until lightly charred, grill marks appear, and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of meat registers 145°F, about 4 minutes per side; then let rest 5 minutes.