Grilled Pineapple With Toasted Coconut

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 8
By Anna Theoktisto

Just a little bit of butter and honey turn these pineapple wedges into caramelized gold, and coconut chips add a satisfying crunch. Pineapple is high in vitamin C and also contains manganese, a trace mineral needed for strong bones. In fact, just 1 cup of pineapple has 76 percent of the recommended daily value of manganese.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 (3-lb.) fresh pineapples, quartered lengthwise
  • 1 cup lightly salted coconut chips (such as Dang)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 203
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 43g
  • per serving 34g Sugar (11g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 79mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 32mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a grill to very high (500°F and up). Stir together honey, lime juice, melted butter, and salt in a small bowl.

Step 2

Remove core from each pineapple quarter. Using a sharp knife, create a crosshatch pattern in pineapple flesh, cutting to but not through opposite side. Brush ¼ of honey mixture evenly on pineapple quarters; let stand 5 minutes.

Step 3

Place pineapple quarters, cut side down, on oiled grates. Grill, covered, turning halfway through grilling, until pineapple is slightly charred, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer pineapple to a serving platter. Sprinkle with coconut chips, and drizzle with remaining honey mixture. (To eat, slide a knife along the inside of the pineapple skin, as you would a melon—and the crosshatch chunks will be released.)

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2020

