Just a little bit of butter and honey turn these pineapple wedges into caramelized gold, and coconut chips add a satisfying crunch. Pineapple is high in vitamin C and also contains manganese, a trace mineral needed for strong bones. In fact, just 1 cup of pineapple has 76 percent of the recommended daily value of manganese.
How to Make It
Preheat a grill to very high (500°F and up). Stir together honey, lime juice, melted butter, and salt in a small bowl.
Remove core from each pineapple quarter. Using a sharp knife, create a crosshatch pattern in pineapple flesh, cutting to but not through opposite side. Brush ¼ of honey mixture evenly on pineapple quarters; let stand 5 minutes.
Place pineapple quarters, cut side down, on oiled grates. Grill, covered, turning halfway through grilling, until pineapple is slightly charred, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer pineapple to a serving platter. Sprinkle with coconut chips, and drizzle with remaining honey mixture. (To eat, slide a knife along the inside of the pineapple skin, as you would a melon—and the crosshatch chunks will be released.)
Also appeared in: Health, June, 2020