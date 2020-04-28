Preheat a grill to medium-high (400°F to 425°F). Combine pepitas, garlic, Parmesan, 3 ounces arugula (about 4 cups), and 1⁄2 teaspoon salt in a food processor. Process until almost smooth, about 20 seconds. With processor running, drizzle in 1⁄2 cup oil; process 15 seconds.

Divide each ball of pizza dough into 4 pieces. Roll or stretch each piece of dough into an 8-inch-wide oval on a lightly floured surface.

Step 3

Place dough ovals on oiled grates (if your grill is small, work in batches of 4); grill, covered, until grill marks appear, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from grill, and place, grilled side up, on a baking sheet. Spread each crust with about 2 tablespoons arugula pesto. Top evenly with mozzarella and sliced summer squash. Return pizzas to grill grates, and grill, covered, until cheese is melted and crust is cooked through, 4 to 5 more minutes. Remove from grill.