Grilled Pesto Pizzas

Active Time
45 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 8
By Anna Theoktisto

Pizza and a bright salad all in one! Don’t be intimidated by grilled pizza—prep your toppings in advance, and dinner is ready in minutes. Using nutrient-dense arugula instead of basil for the pesto is a delicious twist on tradition.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup raw pumpkin seed kernels (pepitas)
  • 1 small garlic clove, smashed
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 5 ounces arugula (about 6 1⁄2 cups)
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 Tbsp., extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 (16-oz.) pkg. fresh whole-wheat pizza dough
  • 10 ounces fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced
  • 2 small summer squash (such as zucchini and yellow squash; 12 oz. total), thinly sliced
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 521
  • Fat per serving 31g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 27mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 52g
  • Sugar per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 755mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 173mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a grill to medium-high (400°F to 425°F). Combine pepitas, garlic, Parmesan, 3 ounces arugula (about 4 cups), and 1⁄2 teaspoon salt in a food processor. Process until almost smooth, about 20 seconds. With processor running, drizzle in 1⁄2 cup oil; process 15 seconds.

Step 2

Divide each ball of pizza dough into 4 pieces. Roll or stretch each piece of dough into an 8-inch-wide oval on a lightly floured surface.

Step 3

Place dough ovals on oiled grates (if your grill is small, work in batches of 4); grill, covered, until grill marks appear, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from grill, and place, grilled side up, on a baking sheet. Spread each crust with about 2 tablespoons arugula pesto. Top evenly with mozzarella and sliced summer squash. Return pizzas to grill grates, and grill, covered, until cheese is melted and crust is cooked through, 4 to 5 more minutes. Remove from grill.

Step 4

Toss together tomatoes, lemon juice, remaining 2 ounces arugula (2 1⁄2 cups), remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium bowl. Top each pizza with arugula mixture, and serve.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2020

