Don’t turn on the oven—even dessert can be grilled. A cinnamon syrup gives these peaches a lovely, complex flavor. Simple whipped cream and crushed store-bought gingersnaps take this low-effort dessert over the top. Tip: Let the grilled peaches cool for a few minutes before topping them with the whipped cream. That way the cream won’t melt on contact.
How to Make It
Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Stir together liquid cane sugar, cinnamon, and ginger in a small bowl. Grease grill grates with oil.
Place peach halves, cut sides down, on oiled grates. Grill, covered, until grill marks appear, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn peaches; brush tops evenly with sugar-cinnamon mixture. Grill, covered, until peaches are tender and glaze begins to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from grill.
Beat cream and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. Place 3 peach halves in each of 4 shallow bowls; dollop evenly with whipped cream. Sprinkle with gingersnaps and mint.
Also appeared in: Health, July, 2019