Grilled Peaches With Gingersnap Crumble

Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
4
By Robin Bashinsky

Don’t turn on the oven—even dessert can be grilled. A cinnamon syrup gives these peaches a lovely, complex flavor. Simple whipped cream and crushed store-bought gingersnaps take this low-effort dessert over the top.  Tip: Let the grilled peaches cool for a few minutes before topping them with the whipped cream. That way the cream won’t melt on contact.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon liquid cane sugar (such as Sugar in the Raw) or light agave syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • Canola oil, for grill grates
  • 6 medium-size fresh peaches, halved and pitted
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 4 gingersnaps, coarsely crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh mint

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 197
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 22mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 29g
  • Sugar per serving 23g
  • Sodium per serving 27mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 31mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Stir together liquid cane sugar, cinnamon, and ginger in a small bowl. Grease grill grates with oil.

Step 2

Place peach halves, cut sides down, on oiled grates. Grill, covered, until grill marks appear, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn peaches; brush tops evenly with sugar-cinnamon mixture. Grill, covered, until peaches are tender and glaze begins to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from grill.

Step 3

Beat cream and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. Place 3 peach halves in each of 4 shallow bowls; dollop evenly with whipped cream. Sprinkle with gingersnaps and mint.

Also appeared in: Health, July, 2019

