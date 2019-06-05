Grilled Flank Steak And Watermelon Salad

Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
By Robin Bashinsky

Grilled watermelon is a revelation—sweet and smoky and still full of vitamin C and the antioxidant lycopene. Serve it with protein-rich beef and a zippy cucumber salsa for a lighter, brighter steak dinner.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chopped seeded cucumber
  • 1/2 cup unsalted roasted peanuts, chopped
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
  • 1 teaspoon grated lime zest plus 1/4 cup fresh juice
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 (1-lb.) flank steak, trimmed
  • 1 small (about 4 lb.) seedless watermelon
  • Canola oil, for grill grates

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 485
  • Fat per serving 29g
  • Cholesterol per serving 70mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 29g
  • Sugar per serving 21g
  • Sodium per serving 803mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 72mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Stir together cucumber, peanuts, onion, olive oil, cilantro, mint, honey, mustard, lime zest and juice, 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl until combined. Set aside.

Step 2

Sprinkle steak with 3/4 teaspoon of the salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Lay watermelon on its side, and cut 2 (1-inchthick) rounds from the fruit, cutting through rind and flesh. (Reserve remaining watermelon for another use.) Grease grill grates with canola oil. Place steak on grates; grill until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers 135°F, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate; cover with aluminum foil, and let rest 10 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, place watermelon rounds on oiled grates; grill until grill marks appear, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board; remove and discard watermelon rinds. Cut each round into 4 wedges, and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 4

Thinly slice steak across the grain. Serve with watermelon wedges, and top with cucumber salsa.

