Canned chipotle chilis in adobo sauce are usually found in the ethnic-food sections of supermarkets. (Keep a water-filled spray bottle handy to extinguish flames when you grill the corn.) Using unsalted butter is important especially with dishes that add salt because too much sodium elevates blood pressure, which can lead to cardiovascular disease.

Credit: Leigh Beisch

Serves 4 (serving size: 1 ear of corn)
  • Immerse corn, husks on, in a large bowl of cold water. Let soak for at least 30 minutes.

  • Melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Add the minced chipotle chili, lime juice, salt, and black pepper; cook for 30 seconds, stirring to blend flavors.

  • Preheat the grill to medium-high. Husk corn; brush with chipotle butter to coat. Grill about 4 minutes, turning frequently, or just until the corn is tender and nicely browned. Top immediately with crumbled cheese, and serve with lime slices, if desired.

178 calories; fat 10g; saturated fat 6g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; protein 5g; carbohydrates 19g; fiber 3g; cholesterol 28mg; iron 1mg; sodium 340mg; calcium 50mg.
