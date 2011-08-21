Grilled Corn with Chipotle Butter
Canned chipotle chilis in adobo sauce are usually found in the ethnic-food sections of supermarkets. (Keep a water-filled spray bottle handy to extinguish flames when you grill the corn.) Using unsalted butter is important especially with dishes that add salt because too much sodium elevates blood pressure, which can lead to cardiovascular disease.
Credit: Leigh Beisch
178 calories; fat 10g; saturated fat 6g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; protein 5g; carbohydrates 19g; fiber 3g; cholesterol 28mg; iron 1mg; sodium 340mg; calcium 50mg.