Smoky, spicy black beans are the star of this show; they deliver all the deep flavor of a classic mole with much less effort. The MIND diet recommends at least three to four servings of beans or lentils a week. With this dish in your repertoire, you’re on your way to meeting that goal.
How to Make It
Sprinkle chicken with ½ tablespoon of the chile powder and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Let stand 5 minutes. Coat a cast-iron grill pan or skillet with cooking spray, and heat over medium-high. Add half of chicken; cook until charred and done (until a thermometer registers 160°F), about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, and cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Repeat with remaining chicken.
Place scallions in grill pan, and grill, turning often, until charred and just wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to plate with chicken.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add cumin, cinnamon, and remaining 1½ tablespoons chile powder. Cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Drain and rinse 1 can of the beans. Add drained beans, chocolate, and espresso to onion mixture; stir in remaining can of beans (undrained). Bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce is slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in 1½ tablespoons of the vinegar and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt.
Toss radishes and cilantro with remaining 1½ teaspoons each oil and vinegar. Divide bean mixture, chicken, scallions, and radish mixture among 4 plates.
Also appeared in: Health, April, 2020