How to Make It

Step 1 Sprinkle chicken with ½ tablespoon of the chile powder and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Let stand 5 minutes. Coat a cast-iron grill pan or skillet with cooking spray, and heat over medium-high. Add half of chicken; cook until charred and done (until a thermometer registers 160°F), about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, and cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Repeat with remaining chicken.

Step 2 Place scallions in grill pan, and grill, turning often, until charred and just wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to plate with chicken.

Step 3 Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add cumin, cinnamon, and remaining 1½ tablespoons chile powder. Cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Drain and rinse 1 can of the beans. Add drained beans, chocolate, and espresso to onion mixture; stir in remaining can of beans (undrained). Bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce is slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in 1½ tablespoons of the vinegar and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt.