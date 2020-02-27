Grilled Chicken with Mole Black Beans

Active Time
45 Mins
Total Time
50 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky

Smoky, spicy black beans are the star of this show; they deliver all the deep flavor of a classic mole with much less effort. The MIND diet recommends at least three to four servings of beans or lentils a week. With this dish in your repertoire, you’re on your way to meeting that goal.

Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs (8 thighs)
  • 2 tablespoons ancho chile powder, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (4-oz.) bunch scallions, trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon , plus 1½ tsp. olive oil, divided
  • 2 cups chopped yellow onion (from 1 large onion)
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 Tbsp.)
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 (15-oz.) cans no-salt-added black beans
  • 1 ounce bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon instant espresso granules
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon , plus 1½ tsp. red wine vinegar, divided
  • 1 cup very thinly sliced radishes (about 8 oz.)
  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 534
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 160mg
  • Fiber per serving 15g
  • Protein per serving 48g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 46g
  • Sugar per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 684mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Calcium per serving 176mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Sprinkle chicken with ½ tablespoon of the chile powder and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Let stand 5 minutes. Coat a cast-iron grill pan or skillet with cooking spray, and heat over medium-high. Add half of chicken; cook until charred and done (until a thermometer registers 160°F), about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, and cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Repeat with remaining chicken.

Step 2

Place scallions in grill pan, and grill, turning often, until charred and just wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to plate with chicken.

Step 3

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add cumin, cinnamon, and remaining 1½ tablespoons chile powder. Cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Drain and rinse 1 can of the beans. Add drained beans, chocolate, and espresso to onion mixture; stir in remaining can of beans (undrained). Bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce is slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in 1½ tablespoons of the vinegar and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt.

Step 4

Toss radishes and cilantro with remaining 1½ teaspoons each oil and vinegar. Divide bean mixture, chicken, scallions, and radish mixture among 4 plates.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2020

