Grilled Cantaloupe Salad With Feta

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Anna Theoktisto

Sweet, creamy, salty, crunchy, spicy—this salad has it all in terms of flavor and texture. Make sure your grill is very hot to get grill marks on the cantaloupe quickly before the fruit turns mushy. And don’t skip soaking the shallots—the vine- gar diminishes their sharp bite and gives them a pickled flavor. Nutritional bonus: One serving of this salad contains almost your full recommended daily allowance of vitamin C.

Ingredients

  • 1 small shallot (1 oz.), finely chopped
  • 5 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Pinch of black pepper
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 (3-lb.) cantaloupe, peeled, seeded, and cut into 1 1⁄2-in. slices
  • 1 (14-oz.) English cucumber, sliced
  • 6 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
  • 3 ounces watercress
  • 1 cup toasted hazelnuts (4 1⁄4 oz.), chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 352
  • Fat per serving 29g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • per serving 13g Sugar (1g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 606mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 200mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a grill to very high (500°F). Combine shallot and vinegar in a small bowl; let sit 5 minutes. Stir in honey, 1 teaspoon salt, pepper, and 4 tablespoons oil.

Step 2

Toss together cantaloupe and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl. Place cantaloupe on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until grill marks appear, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Step 3

Transfer grilled cantaloupe to a serving platter. Top with cucumber slices, feta, watercress, and hazelnuts. Drizzle with vinaigrette, and sprinkle with remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2020

