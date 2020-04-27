Sweet, creamy, salty, crunchy, spicy—this salad has it all in terms of flavor and texture. Make sure your grill is very hot to get grill marks on the cantaloupe quickly before the fruit turns mushy. And don’t skip soaking the shallots—the vine- gar diminishes their sharp bite and gives them a pickled flavor. Nutritional bonus: One serving of this salad contains almost your full recommended daily allowance of vitamin C.