Sweet, creamy, salty, crunchy, spicy—this salad has it all in terms of flavor and texture. Make sure your grill is very hot to get grill marks on the cantaloupe quickly before the fruit turns mushy. And don’t skip soaking the shallots—the vine- gar diminishes their sharp bite and gives them a pickled flavor. Nutritional bonus: One serving of this salad contains almost your full recommended daily allowance of vitamin C.
How to Make It
Preheat a grill to very high (500°F). Combine shallot and vinegar in a small bowl; let sit 5 minutes. Stir in honey, 1 teaspoon salt, pepper, and 4 tablespoons oil.
Toss together cantaloupe and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl. Place cantaloupe on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until grill marks appear, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Transfer grilled cantaloupe to a serving platter. Top with cucumber slices, feta, watercress, and hazelnuts. Drizzle with vinaigrette, and sprinkle with remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt.
Also appeared in: Health, June, 2020