Grilled Cajun Salmon With Scallion-Cilantro Sauce

Don’t be nervous about grilling fish—salmon steaks hold up well, and the method lends a smoky flavor that’s amplified by a Cajun spice blend. Also grill scallions for a savory sauce, and some potatoes for a side: Thread the spuds onto skewers to make them easy to manage on the grill!

By Jasmine Smith
Health May 2021

Credit: Greg DuPree

30 mins
45 mins
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss together potatoes and 2 teaspoons oil in a microwavable bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, and microwave on High until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. (Alternatively, steam or parboil for the same amount of time.) Sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes.

  • Rub each salmon steak with 1 teaspoon oil. Then rub each steak with ½ tablespoon Cajun seasoning.

  • Preheat grill to medium (350°F to 450°F). Drizzle scallions evenly with 1 teaspoon oil. Place scallions on unoiled grates; grill until lightly charred and just tender, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer scallions to a medium bowl and let stand until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, thread potatoes evenly onto 4 (12-inch) bamboo skewers, leaving cut sides exposed. Place potato skewers and salmon steaks on oiled grates. Grill over medium, covered, flipping potato skewers and salmon steaks over halfway through cooking, until potatoes and salmon are slightly charred and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of salmon registers 135°F, about 8 minutes. Transfer skewers and salmon to a platter.

  • Coarsely chop scallions, and return to medium bowl. Add cilantro, lemon juice, garlic, crushed red pepper, remaining 2 tablespoons oil and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt; stir to combine. Top salmon with scallion sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
543 calories; fat 27g; cholesterol 109mg; sodium 582mg; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 44g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 4g.
