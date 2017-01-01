How to Make It

Step 1 Cut 2 1 1/2-inch-thick rounds lengthwise from center of cabbage; reserve curved ends for another use. Cut each round in half lengthwise, keeping stem intact. Place cabbage steaks in a shallow dish. Drizzle with vinegar and 2 tablespoons of the oil. Let stand for 30 minutes, turning after 15 minutes.

Step 2 Place eggs in a small saucepan, covered with cold water by 2 inches; bring to a boil over high heat. Remove saucepan from heat; cover and let stand for 9 minutes. Drain. Plunge eggs into a bowl of ice water; let stand until cold, about 15 minutes.

Step 3 Put 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil in a small skillet with shallot. Turn heat to medium-low and cook until sizzling. Let sizzle for 30 seconds; transfer to a medium bowl to cool. Peel and chop eggs. Place eggs, lemon juice, capers, cornichons, tarragon, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil in bowl with shallot; fold together. Taste and season with salt and pepper.