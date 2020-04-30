Broccoli is high in calcium, so if you’re vegan or lactose intolerant, this dish offers a great plant-based source of the essential mineral. Add in the farro and hummus, and you’ve got a fiber powerhouse, too.
How to Make It
Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high. Add farro, and reduce heat to medium. Boil gently until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain.
While farro cooks, preheat 1 side of a gas grill to very high (500°F and up). Toss together broccoli, 4 tablespoons oil, pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Place broccoli and lemons on oiled grates on lit side of grill; grill, uncovered, until broccoli begins to char, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Move both to unlit side, and cover until broccoli is just tender, 2 to 3 more minutes. Remove from grill.
Brush pita rounds with 1 tablespoon oil. Grill pitas on lit side, uncovered, until lightly toasted, about 1½ minutes per side. Remove from grill, and cut into quarters.
Also appeared in: Health, June, 2020