Grilled Broccoli With Charred Lemon and Farro Over Hummus

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Anna Theoktisto

Broccoli is high in calcium, so if you’re vegan or lactose intolerant, this dish offers a great plant-based source of the essential mineral. Add in the farro and hummus, and you’ve got a fiber powerhouse, too.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked Italian farro
  • 3 large heads broccoli (about 2 lb.), cut into large florets
  • 10 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 lemons, quartered and seeded
  • 3 (6-in.) whole-wheat pita rounds
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1 (8-oz.) container hummus

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 496
  • Fat per serving 28g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 54g
  • Sugar per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 735mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 118mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high. Add farro, and reduce heat to medium. Boil gently until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain.

Step 2

While farro cooks, preheat 1 side of a gas grill to very high (500°F and up). Toss together broccoli, 4 tablespoons oil, pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Place broccoli and lemons on oiled grates on lit side of grill; grill, uncovered, until broccoli begins to char, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Move both to unlit side, and cover until broccoli is just tender, 2 to 3 more minutes. Remove from grill.

Step 3

Brush pita rounds with 1 tablespoon oil. Grill pitas on lit side, uncovered, until lightly toasted, about 1½ minutes per side. Remove from grill, and cut into quarters.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2020

