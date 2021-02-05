Add garlic, Parmesan, almonds, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to food processor. Pulse until smooth, about 8 to 10 pulses, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. With processor running, pour olive oil in a slow steady stream through opening in lid, processing until completely smooth, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a medium bowl, and refrigerate until ready to use. (Store in an airtight container with plastic wrap pressed directly onto surface of pesto in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks or in freezer for up to 1 month.) Makes about 1 1/4 cups.