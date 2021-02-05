Green Goddess Pizza
Pesto sauce—punchy, salty, and nutty—is the star of this pizza, bringing together the subtly sweet broccoli and cauliflower crust and the bright fresh veggies on top. Between the cheese, almonds, and cruciferous veggies, the dish delivers a hefty dose of calcium, with 40 percent of your daily needs.
Health March 2021
344 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 120mg; sodium 636mg; carbohydrates 18g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 20g; sugars 6g; saturated fat 7g.