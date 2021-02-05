Green Goddess Pizza

Rating: Unrated

Pesto sauce—punchy, salty, and nutty—is the star of this pizza, bringing together the subtly sweet broccoli and cauliflower crust and the bright fresh veggies on top. Between the cheese, almonds, and cruciferous veggies, the dish delivers a hefty dose of calcium, with 40 percent of your daily needs.

By Marianne Williams
Health March 2021

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

active:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Broccoli-Cauliflower Crust
Kale Pesto Sauce
Pizza Topping

Directions

Broccoli-Cauliflower Crust

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place cauliflower and broccoli in a medium-size microwavable bowl. Add 1 tablespoon water, and cover with a damp paper towel. Microwave on High, 3 minutes. Remove from microwave, and set aside until cool enough to handle, about 15 minutes. Place cooked riced vegetables in cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel, and squeeze to remove excess liquid.

  • Transfer riced vegetables back to bowl, and add cheese, salt, and egg. Stir until completely combined. Spread into an 11-inch circle in center of prepared baking sheet, pressing into a solid disk about 1/4-inch thick.

  • Bake until starting to brown, 15 to 16 minutes. Remove from oven, and, using a large spatula, carefully flip over. Continue baking until set and browned on both sides, 16 to 18 minutes more. Makes 1 crust.

Kale Pesto Sauce

  • Bring 6 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add kale, and cook until bright green, about 1 minute. Remove kale, and immediately place in an ice bath. Leave in ice bath until cool, about 2 minutes. Remove kale from ice bath, and transfer to cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel. Squeeze until kale is completely dry. Transfer to bowl of a food processor.

  • Add garlic, Parmesan, almonds, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to food processor. Pulse until smooth, about 8 to 10 pulses, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. With processor running, pour olive oil in a slow steady stream through opening in lid, processing until completely smooth, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a medium bowl, and refrigerate until ready to use. (Store in an airtight container with plastic wrap pressed directly onto surface of pesto in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks or in freezer for up to 1 month.) Makes about 1 1/4 cups.

To Make Pizza

  • Prepare Broccoli-Cauliflower Crust as directed. Top with 1/4 cup Kale Pesto Sauce, 1/2 cup 1-in. asparagus pieces, 1/2 cup shaved zucchini, and 1/3 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese. Bake at 400°F until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Top with 1/4 cup green peas, leaves from 2 mint sprigs, and 2 tsp. toasted pine nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 120mg; sodium 636mg; carbohydrates 18g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 20g; sugars 6g; saturated fat 7g.
