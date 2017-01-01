- Calories per serving 77
- Fat per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrates per serving 12g
- Sodium per serving 759mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 48mg
Green Beans with Miso-Sesame Sauce
Teri Lynn Fisher and Jenny Park
How to Make It
Step 1
Grind 2 tablespoons of the sesame seeds in a spice grinder or with a mortar and pestle until they reach a powdery consistency. Combine ground sesame seeds, vinegar and miso in a small bowl and whisk until well blended.
Step 2
Bring a large saucepan threequarters filled with water to a boil. Add green beans and salt; boil until green beans are tender to the bite, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain well. Place green beans in a shallow serving bowl and spoon sauce on top. Garnish with remaining 1 teaspoon sesame seeds.
Whole World Vegetarian