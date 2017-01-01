Hidden Valley Greek Tzatziki Salad

Hidden Valley
Prep Time
45 Mins
Yield
6
Health.com

Paid content from Hidden Valley

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup Hidden Valley® Greek Yogurt Cucumber Dill dressing
  • 1/2 cup prepared garlic hummus
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon fresh dill or mint, chopped fine
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions
  • 1/2 cup kalamata olives (pitted), halved
  • 1 English cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced into ¼-inch pieces
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, each cut in half
  • 1 cup red bell pepper, diced in ¼-inch pieces
  • 1 cup green bell pepper, diced in ¼-inch pieces

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the hummus with the dressing. Add the salt and the chopped herb of your choice. Refrigerate while you dice and prepare the other vegetables.

Step 2

Combine all the vegetables, including the olives, in a large bowl. Pour the refrigerated dressing over the vegetables and stir until it is well combined. You can serve immediately or refrigerate the salad; refrigerate or discard leftovers within two hours of preparation. Top with additional chopped herb before serving.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up