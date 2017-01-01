Hidden Valley Greek Sweet Potato Dip

HIdden Valley
Prep Time
30 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 55 Mins
Yield
8
Health.com

Paid content from Hidden Valley

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup Hidden Valley® Greek Yogurt Ranch dressing
  • 1 large sweet potato, about 1 pound
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 teaspoons lime zest, loosely packed
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1 lime
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat your oven to 400°F.

Step 2

Scrub and dry the sweet potato. Wrap the potato in aluminum foil and place in the oven and roast for 85 minutes. It will be very squishy when poked with your thumb. Place the garlic in another foil pouch and place in the same oven for the last 30 minutes of the potato’s baking time. Remove the foil wrapped potato and garlic; let sit until cool enough to handle.

Step 3

Scoop out the soft flesh from the potato and spoon into the bowl of a food processor.

Step 4

Add the yogurt dressing, roasted garlic, lime zest, lime juice, smoked paprika, salt and pepper. Process until you have a nice smooth consistency.

Step 5

Refrigerate or discard within two hours of preparation.

