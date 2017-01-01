Hidden Valley Greek Sweet Potato Dip
HIdden Valley
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat your oven to 400°F.
Step 2
Scrub and dry the sweet potato. Wrap the potato in aluminum foil and place in the oven and roast for 85 minutes. It will be very squishy when poked with your thumb. Place the garlic in another foil pouch and place in the same oven for the last 30 minutes of the potato’s baking time. Remove the foil wrapped potato and garlic; let sit until cool enough to handle.
Step 3
Scoop out the soft flesh from the potato and spoon into the bowl of a food processor.
Step 4
Add the yogurt dressing, roasted garlic, lime zest, lime juice, smoked paprika, salt and pepper. Process until you have a nice smooth consistency.
Step 5
Refrigerate or discard within two hours of preparation.