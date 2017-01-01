Greek-Style Baby Potatoes

Jennifer Causey
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Robin Bashinsky
May 2016

Poaching potatoes in olive oil makes for a luxurious side to serve with a light main dish.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 red bell pepper, halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 4 cups olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds baby new potatoes, halved (about 4 cups)
  • 4 fresh bay leaves
  • 12 Castelvetrano or other large olives, halved (about 1/3 cup)
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • Kosher salt and black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 368
  • Fat per serving 25g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Sodium per serving 737mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler. Place bell pepper halves cut-side down on a foil-lined baking sheet. Brush tops with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Broil 4 inches from heat until charred, 6 to 8 minutes. Place in a bowl; cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let stand 10 minutes. Peel and cut into strips.

Step 2

Combine potatoes, bay leaves and remaining oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Simmer until potatoes are very tender, 12 to 15 minutes.

Step 3

Transfer potatoes to a bowl with a slotted spoon; discard bay leaves. Stir in olives, parsley, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Serve warm.

May, 2016

