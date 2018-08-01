- Calories per serving 422
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 58mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrates per serving 30g
- Sugar per serving 5g
- Sodium per serving 662mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 149mg
Greek Salad With Chicken
Christopher Testani; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Whisk together oil, vinegar, honey, oregano, salt, pepper, and garlic in a large bowl. Add romaine, chicken, cucumber, chickpeas, bell peppers, and olives. Toss to coat. Top each serving with pita chips and feta.