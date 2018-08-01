Greek Salad With Chicken

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
4
Paige Grandjean
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • 1 romaine lettuce heart, chopped (about 4 cups)
  • 8 ounces (about 3 cups) shredded skinless rotisserie chicken (from 1 chicken)
  • 1 cup sliced English cucumber (from 1 small cucumber)
  • 1 15-oz. can no-salt-added chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1/3 cup drained, jarred roasted red bell pepper strips
  • 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, halved
  • 1/2 cup broken whole-wheat pita chips
  • 1 1/2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/3 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 422
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 58mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 30g
  • Sugar per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 662mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 149mg

How to Make It

Whisk together oil, vinegar, honey, oregano, salt, pepper, and garlic in a large bowl. Add romaine, chicken, cucumber, chickpeas, bell peppers, and olives. Toss to coat. Top each serving with pita chips and feta.

