Greek Lamb Flatbreads

Active Time
45 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Think of this as a healthier version of your favorite Greek sandwich, thanks to a beefed-up (so to speak) salad presence. Top store-bought dough with a probiotic-rich yogurt sauce, spiced lamb, and crisp vegetables, and you’ve got dinner magic on your plate.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-oz.) red onion
  • 6 ounces lean ground lamb
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 12 ounces fresh whole-wheat pizza dough
  • All-purpose flour, for work surface
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus 2 Tbsp. fresh juice, divided
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, divided
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
  • 2 cups quartered cherry tomatoes
  • 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced Persian cucumbers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 510
  • Fat per serving 25g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 49mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 51g
  • Sugar per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 705mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 139mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Chop half of the onion to measure 1 cup; thinly slice remaining half to measure 1/2 cup. Set onion slices aside.

Step 2

Place lamb in a nonstick skillet over medium- high, and cook, stirring often, until crumbled and browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Add chopped onion, cumin, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and set aside.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 200°F. Divide dough into 4 equal portions. Roll each portion on a floured work surface into an 8x5-inch oval. Heat a grill pan over medium- high. Working with 1 dough oval at a time, coat both sides with cooking spray, and cook in grill pan until golden and small bubbles form on surface, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to a baking sheet, and keep warm in oven while cooking remaining flatbreads.

Step 4

Stir together yogurt, lemon zest, and 1 tablespoon of the mint in a small bowl.

Step 5

Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and, if desired, crushed red pepper in a medium bowl. Add red onion slices, tomatoes, and cucumbers; toss to coat.

Step 6

Spread 1/4 cup yogurt mixture on each flatbread; top evenly with lamb mixture, salad, and remaining 2 tablespoons mint.

Also appeared in: Health, March, 2020

