Think of this as a healthier version of your favorite Greek sandwich, thanks to a beefed-up (so to speak) salad presence. Top store-bought dough with a probiotic-rich yogurt sauce, spiced lamb, and crisp vegetables, and you’ve got dinner magic on your plate.
How to Make It
Chop half of the onion to measure 1 cup; thinly slice remaining half to measure 1/2 cup. Set onion slices aside.
Place lamb in a nonstick skillet over medium- high, and cook, stirring often, until crumbled and browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Add chopped onion, cumin, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and set aside.
Preheat oven to 200°F. Divide dough into 4 equal portions. Roll each portion on a floured work surface into an 8x5-inch oval. Heat a grill pan over medium- high. Working with 1 dough oval at a time, coat both sides with cooking spray, and cook in grill pan until golden and small bubbles form on surface, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to a baking sheet, and keep warm in oven while cooking remaining flatbreads.
Stir together yogurt, lemon zest, and 1 tablespoon of the mint in a small bowl.
Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and, if desired, crushed red pepper in a medium bowl. Add red onion slices, tomatoes, and cucumbers; toss to coat.
Spread 1/4 cup yogurt mixture on each flatbread; top evenly with lamb mixture, salad, and remaining 2 tablespoons mint.
Also appeared in: Health, March, 2020