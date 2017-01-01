How to Make It

Step 1 Cut each chicken thigh into 1-inch pieces. Place all of the chicken, the dressing and minced garlic in a Glad ® Storage bag and seal tightly. Mix the ingredients well by kneading the bag lightly and rubbing the dressing into the chicken. Place the bag flat on a baking sheet or tray and refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

Step 2 Soak 8 skewers in water for 15 to 20 minutes. Preheat or fire up your grill. Remove chicken from the marinade and thread the chicken onto the skewers, dividing the pieces amongst the 8 skewers. Place the chicken skewers on a tray to take to the grill. Discard the used marinade.

Step 3 Rinse the romaine hearts and pat dry with paper towel. Chop and place in large salad bowl. Peel, cut in half lengthwise and seed the cucumber. Slice the cucumber crosswise into ½-inch chunks. Wash and cut the cherry tomatoes in half. Sprinkle cucumbers and cherry tomatoes into the salad. Finally, grate the Parmesan. Add dressing to taste and toss.