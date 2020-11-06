Grapefruit-Shrimp Ceviche

Low-cal, protein-packed, and full of vitamins and minerals like selenium (crucial for immunity) and B12 (for energy), shrimp are nutritional superstars. For this ceviche, they get marinated in a sweet-tart-spicy mixture; the acid in the grapefruit juice “cooks” them as they soak up the robust flavor.

By Melissa Gray
Health December 2020

active:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together grapefruit juice, honey, oil, and salt in a large bowl until combined. Stir in shrimp, onion, chile, and cilantro until combined. Cover and refrigerate until shrimp are firm to touch, at least 2 hours or up to 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 57mg; sodium 116mg; carbohydrates 8g; protein 6g; sugars 4g.
