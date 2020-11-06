Grapefruit-Shrimp Ceviche
Low-cal, protein-packed, and full of vitamins and minerals like selenium (crucial for immunity) and B12 (for energy), shrimp are nutritional superstars. For this ceviche, they get marinated in a sweet-tart-spicy mixture; the acid in the grapefruit juice “cooks” them as they soak up the robust flavor.
Health December 2020
Gallery
Greg DuPree
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
73 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 57mg; sodium 116mg; carbohydrates 8g; protein 6g; sugars 4g.