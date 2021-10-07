Grape Panna Cotta
Panna cotta—a more elegant take on pudding—is typically made with heavy cream. We've used a mix of half-and-half and Greek yogurt instead, which cuts the fat and boosts the protein (10 grams!). Grape juice adds a lovely color and subtle flavor, while roasted grapes bring concentrated sweetness.
Health November 2021
Credit: Greg DuPree
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
227 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 135mg; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 10g; sugars 28g; saturated fat 4g.