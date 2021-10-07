Grape Panna Cotta

Rating: Unrated

Panna cotta—a more elegant take on pudding—is typically made with heavy cream. We've used a mix of half-and-half and Greek yogurt instead, which cuts the fat and boosts the protein (10 grams!). Grape juice adds a lovely color and subtle flavor, while roasted grapes bring concentrated sweetness.

By Anna Theoktisto
Health November 2021

Credit: Greg DuPree

active:
10 mins
total:
8 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle gelatin over cold grape juice in a small bowl; let stand, stirring once, 5 minutes to dissolve.

  • Meanwhile, cook half-and-half, sugar, vanilla, and salt in a small saucepan over medium, whisking often, until sugar dissolves and mixture is hot, 3 to 4 minutes (do not boil). Remove from heat.

  • Add gelatin mixture to half-and-half mixture and whisk until fully dissolved. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large measuring cup with a spout. Add yogurt to strained liquid and stir until well blended. Pour evenly into 6 (6-oz.) ramekins or straight-sided glasses. Chill uncovered until set, at least 8 hours or up to 2 days.

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Stir together grapes, honey, oil, and thyme in a baking dish. Bake until grapes collapse and release juices, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.

  • Run an offset spatula around edges of ramekins. Dip bottom half of ramekins in hot water for 10 seconds, and invert panna cotta onto serving plates. (Alternatively, serve in ramekins.) Top with roasted grapes and garnish with additional fresh thyme.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 135mg; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 10g; sugars 28g; saturated fat 4g.
