Grain-Free Pumpkin Muffins

Active Time
30 Mins
Total
Yield
16 muffins
Have leftover pumpkin? Freeze it and toss it into a smoothie.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 1 3/4 cups blanched almond flour
  • 1/2 cup coconut flour
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • Pinch of ground cloves
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 15-oz can pumpkin
  • 5 tablespoons coconut oil, melted and cooled
  • 1/4 cup unsulfured molasses
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, or mini chocolate chips (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 190
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 14g
  • Sodium per serving 275mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 103mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a 12-cup muffin pan and 4 cups of a 6-cup muffin pan with paper baking cups; lightly mist with cooking spray.

Step 2

Stir together almond flour, coconut flour, cinnamon, ginger, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and ground cloves in a large bowl until combined. Whisk eggs in a separate bowl. Add pumpkin, coconut oil, molasses, syrup, and vanilla to eggs and whisk until combined. Add flour mixture to egg mixture and stir until incorporated. Fold in walnuts, cranberries, or chocolate chips, if desired.

Step 3

Divide batter among muffin cups, filling them two-thirds full. Bake until cooked through, 28 to 35 minutes. Let cool in pans for about 5 minutes. Remove from pans and place on a wire rack to cool completely. Wrap leftover muffins in plastic and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

