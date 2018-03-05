Grain-Free Nut and Seed Bars

Active Time
15 Mins
Total
Yield
12 bars
MARIANNE WILLIAMS

Ingredients

  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 1 cup raw sunflower seed kernels (4 1/4 oz.)
  • 1/2 cup hazelnuts, toasted and chopped
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1/2 cup chopped dried apricots (4 oz.)
  • 1/2 cup flaxseed
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 3 tablespoons creamy almond butter
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 large egg whites, lightly beaten

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 230
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 16g
  • Sugar per serving 9g
  • Sodium per serving 123mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 56mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment, allowing the paper to extend over sides of pan. Coat with cooking spray.

Step 2

Combine sunflower seed kernels, hazelnuts, coconut, apricots, flaxseed, chia seeds, and salt in a large bowl.

Step 3

Combine almond butter, coconut oil, and honey in a small saucepan over medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until coconut oil has melted and ingredients are well combined, about 2 minutes. Pour almond-butter mixture over dry ingredients in bowl, and stir until evenly coated. Stir in egg whites until well blended. Press mixture evenly into prepared pan.

Step 4

Bake until lightly browned and set, 18 to 20 minutes. Let bars cool completely in pan, about 45 minutes. Remove from pan, and cut into 12 bars. Store bars in an airtight container at room temperature up to 4 days. Or wrap individually in plastic wrap and place in a ziplock plastic freezer bag to freeze up to 1 month.

