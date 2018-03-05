How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment, allowing the paper to extend over sides of pan. Coat with cooking spray.

Step 2 Combine sunflower seed kernels, hazelnuts, coconut, apricots, flaxseed, chia seeds, and salt in a large bowl.

Step 3 Combine almond butter, coconut oil, and honey in a small saucepan over medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until coconut oil has melted and ingredients are well combined, about 2 minutes. Pour almond-butter mixture over dry ingredients in bowl, and stir until evenly coated. Stir in egg whites until well blended. Press mixture evenly into prepared pan.