Grain-Free Double-Ginger Gingersnaps

Greg Dupree ; Food Styling: Cat Steele ; Prop Styling : Mindi Shapiro
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
About 34 cookies
Beth Lipton
Recipe Is:
Low Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups blanched almond flour
  • 1/4 cup coconut flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Pinch of black pepper
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • 1 cup coconut sugar
  • 1/4 cup molasses
  • 1 large egg, at room temperature
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 76
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 9g
  • Sodium per serving 98mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 21mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine flours, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon, salt, and pepper in a small bowl, crushing any lumps. Whisk together butter, 3/4 cup of the coconut sugar, molasses, egg, vanilla, and fresh ginger in a large bowl until well combined. Pour in flour mixture; stir until well mixed. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat oven to F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment. Place remaining 1/4 cup coconut sugar in a small bowl. Scoop batter into small balls (a 1-tablespoon cookie scoop is useful for this), roll lightly in coconut sugar, and place on baking sheets, spacing them 1 inch apart. Use the bottom of a glass to flatten cookies slightly.

Step 3

 Bake until golden, 13 to 15 minutes, switching baking sheets front to back and top to bottom halfway through. Let cool on sheets on cooling racks for 5 minutes, then transfer to racks to cool completely.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up