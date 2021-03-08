Grain Bowls With Fried Eggs

Rating: Unrated

Tahini, soy sauce, and lime come together for a savory, umami-laden dressing that plays well with runny egg yolks. Fresh cilantro brightens things up, and chewy farro and crunchy veggies add plenty of texture to this protein-and fiber-packed bowl.

By Liz Mervosh
Health April 2021

Credit: Greg DuPree

20 mins
20 mins
4
  • Stir together lime juice, tahini, soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger in a medium bowl until combined and smooth. Add farro and cilantro; toss to coat.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in large cast-iron skillet over medium-high until shimmering and fragrant. Crack 2 eggs into hot oil. Cook, gently tilting skillet occasionally to redistribute oil and spooning a little oil onto egg whites to gently cook, until egg edges are brown and whites are set but yolks still runny, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Transfer eggs to a plate lined with paper towels. Repeat with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and remaining 2 eggs.

  • Divide farro mixture evenly among 4 bowls. Top evenly with cucumbers, carrots, edamame, and fried eggs. Sprinkle eggs evenly with salt. Serve immediately.

494 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 496mg; carbohydrates 62g; dietary fiber 10g; protein 20g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 4g.
