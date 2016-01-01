Golden Bell Pepper Soup

Lauren Volo
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
55 Mins
Yield
6
Health.com
April 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 small onion, diced
  • 2 medium carrots, diced
  • 1 rib celery, diced
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 yellow, red, and/or orange bell peppers, seeded and chopped
  • 1 large sweet potato, peeled and chopped
  • 4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 3 teaspoons finely chopped fresh marjoram
  • Croutons, sliced avocado, chopped cilantro and/or sriracha, for garnish, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 188
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 22g
  • Sodium per serving 519mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, celery, and a pinch of salt and black pepper. Cook until vegetables are tender, about 4 minutes. Add bell peppers and cook until soft, about 6 minutes. Add sweet potato and broth. Season with salt and black pepper, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and add marjoram. Simmer until potato is tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 2

 Let soup cool slightly, then transfer to a blender in batches and puree until smooth. If needed, thin soup with water. Adjust seasoning with additional salt and black pepper, if necessary. Return soup to pot to keep warm until serving. Garnish with croutons, avocado, cilantro, and/or sriracha, if desired.

Recipe adapted from Eating Clean. Copyright © 2016 by Amie Valpone.

