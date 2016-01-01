- Calories per serving 188
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrates per serving 22g
- Sodium per serving 519mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Golden Bell Pepper Soup
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, celery, and a pinch of salt and black pepper. Cook until vegetables are tender, about 4 minutes. Add bell peppers and cook until soft, about 6 minutes. Add sweet potato and broth. Season with salt and black pepper, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and add marjoram. Simmer until potato is tender, about 20 minutes.
Let soup cool slightly, then transfer to a blender in batches and puree until smooth. If needed, thin soup with water. Adjust seasoning with additional salt and black pepper, if necessary. Return soup to pot to keep warm until serving. Garnish with croutons, avocado, cilantro, and/or sriracha, if desired.
Recipe adapted from Eating Clean. Copyright © 2016 by Amie Valpone.