Golden Beet & Salsa Verde Pasta

Sweet meets heat in this dish, which is rounded out by smooth and creamy burrata. Golden beets have a milder flavor than their red cousins but still bring plenty of nutrients, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds, as well as those that improve heart health and may potentially help athletic endurance, too.

By Liz Mervosh
Health March 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high. Add beets to boiling water and cook 4 minutes. Add pasta to beets; cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente and beets are tender, about 8 minutes more. Drain, reserving 1/3 cup cooking water.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, thinly slice scallions, keeping white and light green parts separate from dark green parts. Add dark green scallion, fennel, parsley, cilantro, garlic, and chile to a food processor and pulse until finely chopped, about 6 pulses. Add lemon zest and juice and 3 tablespoons oil to processor; pulse once or twice just to combine.

  • Heat remaining tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium. Cook sliced white and light green scallion, stirring often, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add drained pasta mixture, salsa verde, reserved 1/3 cup cooking water, and salt, and toss quickly to combine. Divide pasta evenly among 4 bowls; tear burrata and top pasta evenly with cheese and capers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 610mg; carbohydrates 57g; dietary fiber 10g; protein 16g; sugars 11g; saturated fat 6g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com 02/09/2022