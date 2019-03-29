Buckwheat flour gives these brownies a unique flavor reminiscent of cinnamon. The brownies get deliciously crisp on the edges while remaining rich and fudgy in the center. If you don’t have Sucanat, you can replace it with turbinado sugar or coconut sugar.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 13 x 9inch baking dish with oil.
You can mix these by hand or with an electric mixer. Either way, in a large bowl, stir together the flax meal and milk. Let soak for at least 20 minutes and up to 1 hour.
Gently beat in the Sucanat on low speed until it starts to dissolve, about 5 minutes. Mix in the maple syrup and vanilla until incorporated. Then mix in the sunflower oil until incorporated.
In a medium bowl, combine the oat flour, buckwheat flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Gradually stir the dry ingredients into the wet until well mixed. Fold in the chocolate chips and scrape the batter into the prepared pan.
Bake until the batter is just set yet still moist and fudgy in the center, 20 to 25 minutes. It will puff and fall on its own near the end of the baking time. It will also appear a little bubbly. Let cool before cutting.
