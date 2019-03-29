How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 13 x 9­inch baking dish with oil.

Step 2 You can mix these by hand or with an electric mixer. Either way, in a large bowl, stir together the flax meal and milk. Let soak for at least 20 minutes and up to 1 hour.

Step 3 Gently beat in the Sucanat on low speed until it starts to dissolve, about 5 minutes. Mix in the maple syrup and vanilla until incorporated. Then mix in the sunflower oil until incorporated.

Step 4 In a medium bowl, combine the oat flour, buckwheat flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Gradually stir the dry ingredients into the wet until well mixed. Fold in the chocolate chips and scrape the batter into the prepared pan.