Gluten-Free Pecan-Pepita-Cranberry Tart

Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time, including 2 hour cooling
Yield
Serves 10
By Anna Theoktisto

This is one of the easiest tarts you’ll ever make. The filling literally comes together with a spoon and a bowl and bakes up into bright, crunchy goodness in gluten-free pastry. Think of it as an antioxidant-rich granola bar in tart form. Yes, please.

Ingredients

  • For The Crust:
  • 1 1/4 cup (about 5 7/8 oz.) gluten-free flour blend, plus more for work surface
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 large egg
  • For The Filling:
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen (not thawed) cranberries, halved
  • 2/3 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup pecans, chopped
  • 1/3 cup raw pumpkin seed kernels (pepitas)
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 286
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 38g
  • Sugar per serving 18g
  • Sodium per serving 146mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 60mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare the crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Pulse together flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined. Add butter and egg; pulse until mixture is crumbly. Add 3 tablespoons cold water; pulse until dough comes together. Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface; roll out to an 11-inch circle. Fit dough inside a 9-inch removable-bottom tart pan, pressing dough into bottom and up sides of pan. Top with a piece of parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang of paper over edges of pan. Fill with pie weights.

Step 2

Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove parchment and weights. Continue baking until crust is just firm, about 5 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes.

Step 3

Prepare the filling: Stir together all ingredients in a large bowl until combined. Pour filling into cooled crust.

Step 4

Bake at 350 degrees F until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbling, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool completely, about 2 hours.

Also appeared in: Health, November, 2019

