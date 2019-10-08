This is one of the easiest tarts you’ll ever make. The filling literally comes together with a spoon and a bowl and bakes up into bright, crunchy goodness in gluten-free pastry. Think of it as an antioxidant-rich granola bar in tart form. Yes, please.
How to Make It
Prepare the crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Pulse together flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined. Add butter and egg; pulse until mixture is crumbly. Add 3 tablespoons cold water; pulse until dough comes together. Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface; roll out to an 11-inch circle. Fit dough inside a 9-inch removable-bottom tart pan, pressing dough into bottom and up sides of pan. Top with a piece of parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang of paper over edges of pan. Fill with pie weights.
Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove parchment and weights. Continue baking until crust is just firm, about 5 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes.
Prepare the filling: Stir together all ingredients in a large bowl until combined. Pour filling into cooled crust.
Bake at 350 degrees F until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbling, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool completely, about 2 hours.
Also appeared in: Health, November, 2019