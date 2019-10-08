Step 1

Prepare the crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Pulse together flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined. Add butter and egg; pulse until mixture is crumbly. Add 3 tablespoons cold water; pulse until dough comes together. Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface; roll out to an 11-inch circle. Fit dough inside a 9-inch removable-bottom tart pan, pressing dough into bottom and up sides of pan. Top with a piece of parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang of paper over edges of pan. Fill with pie weights.