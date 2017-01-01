Place olive oil, garlic, and ginger in a small skillet. Turn heat to medium-low. When mixture begins to sizzle, cook for 30 seconds. Transfer to a high-speed blender or mini food processor. Add remaining ingredients except salt and pepper; blend. Taste and season with salt and pepper. (Be sure to use at least some pepper; it activates the healthy compounds in the turmeric.) Serve or transfer to a jar, cover, and refrigerate.