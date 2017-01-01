Gingery Turmeric-Yogurt Dressing

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen
Yield
2/3 cup
Beth Lipton
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large clove garlic, minced (2 tsp.)
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk yogurt or coconut yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/8-1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1/2 teaspoon raw honey
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Place olive oil, garlic, and ginger in a small skillet. Turn heat to medium-low. When mixture begins to sizzle, cook for 30 seconds. Transfer to a high-speed blender or mini food processor. Add remaining ingredients except salt and pepper; blend. Taste and season with salt and pepper. (Be sure to use at least some pepper; it activates the healthy compounds in the turmeric.) Serve or transfer to a jar, cover, and refrigerate.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up