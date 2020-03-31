Cooking fish en papillote (or in parchment packets) keeps it super moist and flavorful because it’s essentially steaming in its own juices. It’s important that the packets are sealed tightly; if you don’t trust your crimping skills, use a paper clip. You can assemble the packets ahead of time, and pop them in the oven when you’re ready.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°F. Whisk together oil, soy sauce, black bean paste, ginger, honey, and crushed red pepper in a small bowl.
Fold 1 (24x16-inch) parchment paper sheet in half, short side to short side. Open sheet, and place 1 cod fillet near fold in center of 1 half. Place ¾ cup snap peas, 1 cup mushrooms, and ¼ cup bell pepper on top of cod. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon ginger sauce. Fold other half of parchment over cod mixture; crimp all edges together with overlapping small folds to seal tightly. (Packet will be a half-moon shape.) Place on a baking sheet. Make three more packets, reserving remaining ginger sauce for serving.
Bake packets until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 15 minutes, carefully cutting tops open to allow steam to escape and to check doneness of fish. If needed, return fish to oven. Top with cilantro sprigs, and serve with remaining ginger sauce.
Also appeared in: Health, May, 2020