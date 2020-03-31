Ginger-Soy Cod en Papillote

Greg DuPree
Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky

Cooking fish en papillote (or in parchment packets) keeps it super moist and flavorful because it’s essentially steaming in its own juices. It’s important that the packets are sealed tightly; if you don’t trust your crimping skills, use a paper clip. You can assemble the packets ahead of time, and pop them in the oven when you’re ready.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 tablespoon lower-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fermented black bean paste (such as Wang Korea) or hoisin sauce (omit the honey, below, if using hoisin)
  • 2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 4 (6-oz.) skinless black cod fillets (or regular cod or halibut)
  • 12 ounces sugar snap peas, trimmed
  • 6 ounces sliced shiitake mushroom caps
  • 1 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper
  • Cilantro sprigs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 262
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • per serving 8g Sugar (2g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 507mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Whisk together oil, soy sauce, black bean paste, ginger, honey, and crushed red pepper in a small bowl.

Step 2

Fold 1 (24x16-inch) parchment paper sheet in half, short side to short side. Open sheet, and place 1 cod fillet near fold in center of 1 half. Place ¾ cup snap peas, 1 cup mushrooms, and ¼ cup bell pepper on top of cod. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon ginger sauce. Fold other half of parchment over cod mixture; crimp all edges together with overlapping small folds to seal tightly. (Packet will be a half-moon shape.) Place on a baking sheet. Make three more packets, reserving remaining ginger sauce for serving.

Step 3

Bake packets until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 15 minutes, carefully cutting tops open to allow steam to escape and to check doneness of fish. If needed, return fish to oven. Top with cilantro sprigs, and serve with remaining ginger sauce.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2020

