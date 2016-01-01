Ginger-Lime Scallop Ceviche

Keller + Keller Photography
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 8 as an appetizer
Jennifer Trainer Thompson
May 2016

Serve the ceviche on a small bed of baby arugula as an appetizer, or in a bowl with tortilla or plantain chips for a light family-style dinner for 4.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon chopped scallion greens
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 yellow bell pepper, seeded and finely diced
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, seeded and finely diced
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh jalapeño
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
  • 1 pound sea scallops, diced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 63
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 293mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 8mg

How to Make It

 Combine scallion greens, garlic, cilantro, bell peppers, jalapeño, 1/4 teaspoon salt, ginger, lime juice and oil in a large bowl. Add scallops; toss gently. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes to 3 hours. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Adapted from Fresh Fish. Copyright © Jennifer Trainer Thompson. Used with permission from Storey Publishing.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016

