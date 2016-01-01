- Calories per serving 63
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Fiber per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Sodium per serving 293mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 8mg
Ginger-Lime Scallop Ceviche
Keller + Keller Photography
Serve the ceviche on a small bed of baby arugula as an appetizer, or in a bowl with tortilla or plantain chips for a light family-style dinner for 4.
How to Make It
Combine scallion greens, garlic, cilantro, bell peppers, jalapeño, 1/4 teaspoon salt, ginger, lime juice and oil in a large bowl. Add scallops; toss gently. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes to 3 hours. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
Adapted from Fresh Fish. Copyright © Jennifer Trainer Thompson. Used with permission from Storey Publishing.
Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016