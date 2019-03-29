How to Make It

Step 1 For the salad, bring 6 cups of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Drop in the broccoli and blanch for 2 minutes. Use a strainer to remove the broccoli and then run cool water over it for a minute or two to stop the cooking. Let drain and reserve.

Step 2 For the dressing, spoon the almond butter into a medium bowl. Whisk in the lime zest and juice, honey, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, salt, cayenne, and cilantro until the dressing is well blended and creamy. If your almond butter is thick and the dressing isn’t creamy enough to easily coat the broccoli, whisk in 1 to 2 tablespoons water. Add the blanched broccoli, carrots, bok choy, and radishes.