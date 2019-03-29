I’m not a big fan of broccoli that’s nearly raw, but this salad works. Kripalu guests absolutely love it. The dressing is rich and creamy with almond butter and toasted sesame oil, sweet with golden honey, pungent with minced ginger, and aromatic with fresh cilantro and lime. You could also mix this dressing with noodles or drizzle it over a salad.
How to Make It
For the salad, bring 6 cups of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Drop in the broccoli and blanch for 2 minutes. Use a strainer to remove the broccoli and then run cool water over it for a minute or two to stop the cooking. Let drain and reserve.
For the dressing, spoon the almond butter into a medium bowl. Whisk in the lime zest and juice, honey, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, salt, cayenne, and cilantro until the dressing is well blended and creamy. If your almond butter is thick and the dressing isn’t creamy enough to easily coat the broccoli, whisk in 1 to 2 tablespoons water. Add the blanched broccoli, carrots, bok choy, and radishes.
Toss to coat, and serve immediately. You can cover and refrigerate the salad, but as it sits it will get increasingly wet as the salt in the dressing draws moisture from the vegetables.
