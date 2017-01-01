- Calories per serving 149
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Sodium per serving 81mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Fudgy Pudding Pops
The surprise avocado in these pops adds nutrients and a silky texture.
Step 1
Combine milk, sugar, cocoa and cornstarch in a pan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking. Cook until mixture thickens, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Whisk in chocolate until melted. Fill a large bowl with ice. Place pan in ice; let cool, stirring, until mixture is cold, about 20 minutes.
Step 2
Transfer mixture to a blender. Add avocado flesh, vanilla and salt; process until smooth. Divide mixture among 10 (½-cup) pop molds. Insert pop sticks and freeze until firm, about 3 hours.
Also appeared in: Health, July, 2016