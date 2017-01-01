Fudgy Pudding Pops

The surprise avocado in these pops adds nutrients and a silky texture.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups unsweetened chocolate almond milk
  • 1/2 cup coconut sugar
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted
  • 1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • Dash of salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 149
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Sodium per serving 81mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine milk, sugar, cocoa and cornstarch in a pan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking. Cook until mixture thickens, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Whisk in chocolate until melted. Fill a large bowl with ice. Place pan in ice; let cool, stirring, until mixture is cold, about 20 minutes.

Step 2

Transfer mixture to a blender. Add avocado flesh, vanilla and salt; process until smooth. Divide mixture among 10 (½-cup) pop molds. Insert pop sticks and freeze until firm, about 3 hours.

