- Calories per serving 249
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 59mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrates per serving 26g
- Sugar per serving 18g
- Sodium per serving 220mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 22mg
Fudgy Rye Brownies
Some of us (guilty!) are capable of putting away an entire batch of gooey, chocolatey brownies in one sitting. Hey, it happens. Present me with a tray boasting bittersweet chocolate, sugar, and butter, and I’ll show up with the oven mitts, ready to dig in. So I was intrigued by this brownie recipe with a surprising secret ingredient that makes the result a little healthier: rye flour.
Rye is a whole grain that may actually cause you to nibble less than traditional wheat flour, explains Health's contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD. Research has shown that compared to wheat, rye triggers a lower insulin response, boosts post-meal fullness, and can result in naturally eating less at the following meal, she adds. (Just remember that rye is not gluten-free. “If you have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, rye is off the menu,” says Sass.)
Unfortunately, even the addition of rye flour doesn’t exactly transform brownies into a health food. But a single square serving of this lightened-up version of our favorite chocolate treat is actually half the calories of a brownie found at Starbucks.
If you’re looking for a decadent dessert option that’s still nutritious, these delicious, fudgy rye brownies are the answer to all your potlucks, office parties, and housewarmings. Trust us.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine chopped chocolate and butter pieces in a medium microwavable bowl. Microwave on high until melted and smooth, about 1 minute, stirring after 30 seconds. Set aside to let cool.
Combine eggs and sugar in bowl of an electric mixer and beat on medium-high until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add melted chocolate mixture; beat on low until smooth. Whisk together flour, cocoa, fine sea salt, and baking powder in a medium bowl. Gradually add flour mixture to batter; beating on low until just combined, about 30 seconds. Spoon batter into a lightly buttered 8-inch square baking dish, and sprinkle with flaky sea salt.
Bake in preheated oven until brownies are set around edges and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out with moist crumbs, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool at least 30 minutes before slicing.