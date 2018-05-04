Some of us (guilty!) are capable of putting away an entire batch of gooey, chocolatey brownies in one sitting. Hey, it happens. Present me with a tray boasting bittersweet chocolate, sugar, and butter, and I’ll show up with the oven mitts, ready to dig in. So I was intrigued by this brownie recipe with a surprising secret ingredient that makes the result a little healthier: rye flour.

Rye is a whole grain that may actually cause you to nibble less than traditional wheat flour, explains Health's contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD. Research has shown that compared to wheat, rye triggers a lower insulin response, boosts post-meal fullness, and can result in naturally eating less at the following meal, she adds. (Just remember that rye is not gluten-free. “If you have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, rye is off the menu,” says Sass.)

RELATED: 13 Sugar-Free Dessert Recipes That Will Actually Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Unfortunately, even the addition of rye flour doesn’t exactly transform brownies into a health food. But a single square serving of this lightened-up version of our favorite chocolate treat is actually half the calories of a brownie found at Starbucks.

If you’re looking for a decadent dessert option that’s still nutritious, these delicious, fudgy rye brownies are the answer to all your potlucks, office parties, and housewarmings. Trust us.