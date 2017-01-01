- Calories per serving 160
- Total fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Trans fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Sodium per serving 55mg
- Potassium per serving 216mg
- Total carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Dietary fiber per serving 3g
- Sugars per serving 10g
- Protein per serving 2g
Frozen Banana-Pecan Sandwiches
Mittera/Designed for One
The sandwiches are easy to make and since they may be frozen up to one month, why not make a few more to keep on hand?
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Stir together the pecans, banana, and vanilla. Spoon equal amounts of the banana mixture on 3 squares, and top with the remaining squares, pressing down very lightly to adhere.
Step 2
Wrap individually in a sheet of foil and freeze until firm, about 2 hours.
This recipe excerpted from Designed for One. ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.