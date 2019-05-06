Greg DuPree
Here’s your new go-to summer salad, perfect alongside any grilled main and pretty enough to take to a party. Make extra of the simple dressing (it keeps in the fridge for up to five days) so you can toss this crowd-pleaser together anytime.
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together vinegar, honey, garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl; gradually whisk in oil until thoroughly combined.
Step 2
Toss together spring mix, fresh herbs, and berries in a large bowl. Add vinaigrette; toss gently to coat. Top with slivered almonds.
Also appeared in: Health, June, 2019