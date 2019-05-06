Fresh Berry & Herb Salad

Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
4
By Pam Lolley

Here’s your new go-to summer salad, perfect alongside any grilled main and pretty enough to take to a party. Make extra of the simple dressing (it keeps in the fridge for up to five days) so you can toss this crowd-pleaser together anytime.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 (5-oz.) pkg. spring mix
  • 1 cup torn mixed fresh herbs (such as parsley, mint, and basil)
  • 1 cup fresh strawberries, halved
  • 1 cup fresh blackberries
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries
  • 1/4 cup toasted slivered almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 232
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 19g
  • Sugars per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 158mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 89mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together vinegar, honey, garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl; gradually whisk in oil until thoroughly combined.

Step 2

Toss together spring mix, fresh herbs, and berries in a large bowl. Add vinaigrette; toss gently to coat. Top with slivered almonds.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2019

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement